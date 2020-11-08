https://bigleaguepolitics.com/asylum-seekers-massed-on-us-mexico-border-celebrate-reports-of-joe-biden-victory/

Buzzfeed has reported that asylum seekers camped out on the US-Mexico border are celebrating reports of Joe Biden’s supposed victory, even though he’s yet to be certified as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

The Trump administration has introduced a game-changing ‘Stay in Mexico’ rule which requires asylum seekers from third-party countries who travel to the southern border-usually Central American nations such as Honduras and El Salvador- to await the adjudication of their cases in Mexico. These migrants refuse to accept offers of legal residence from Mexico, insisting on entering the United States.

Buzzfeed reported that asylum seekers camped out in the city of Matamoros, Mexico, across the border from Brownsville, Texas, began celebrating at the news of a supposed Joe Biden victory. The migrants reportedly displayed ‘Bye Trump’ balloons decorated with poop emojis in response to the news, expressing confidence that they’ll be quickly granted legal residence in the United States during a Biden presidency.

One asylum seeker described the notion of a Biden victory as a victory for the migrants camped on the border hoping to be granted asylum status in the United States.

“This is not only a Biden victory. We migrants also won, and we are very happy,” Mervin Hidalgo told BuzzFeed News. “Seeing Trump once again sit on his throne would have been fatal for us.”

Biden has pledged to do away with the Stay in Mexico policy, enabling asylum seekers with highly questionable claims to enter the United States freely. The migrants will be asked to report to the immigration court system, but a considerable amount of illegal migrants who cross the southern border simply never show up for immigration court hearings.

Asylum seekers and asylees often are provided access with a wide range of healthcare, public education, welfare and public housing benefits.

Joe Biden pledged as a candidate to exclusively deport felons convicted of violent crimes in the United States illegally. This would enshrine a de facto policy of open borders in the United States, which would likely lead to tens of million of people traveling to the border under assurance they’ll be granted free passage into the country.

