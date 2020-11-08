https://the-liberty-daily.myshopify.com/collections/accessories/products/bullsh-t-election-face-mask
These reusable cloth face masks made of 100% Polyester provide a physical barrier around the face from all annoying liberals. Great for everyday use for overall protection.
One size
100% Polyester
Elastic earloops
Double Layered
Designed & Made in the U.S.A.
(Shipping times may vary, on average 4-7 business days)
Use left/right arrows to navigate the slideshow or swipe left/right if using a mobile device