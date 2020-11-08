https://conservativefiringline.com/backlash-against-fox-network-cancels-judge-jeanine-pirro-after-learning-she-planned-to-cover-election-fraud/

On Saturday, Newsmax reported that Fox News canceled Judge Jeanine Pirro’s program after the network learned that she planned to cover issues related to election fraud in the 2020 race for the White House.

“Sources close to the network tell us us that’s because she made a very staunch defense of President Trump and wanted to expose or attempt to expose” the voter fraud that the Trump campaign and Republicans allege took place, Rob Schmitt said.

Writing at Breitbart, John Nolte tells us the “fair and balanced” network has been suffering a huge backlash, which got quite a boost with the atrocious performance Chris Wallace put in as a “moderator” in the first debate between Trump and Joe Biden.

The backlash had been brewing for a while but really took off after Chris Wallace’s dreadful and dreadfully biased and dishonest role as moderator in the first presidential debate between President Trump and Joe Biden. The backlash then went nuclear after Fox News maliciously and erroneously called Arizona for Joe Biden on Tuesday night — a state that is still too close to call. Fox News has stunk for years, but over the past few months it’s gone beyond stinking to out-and-out betrayal of its loyal viewers, especially with its presidential polls that are not simply incorrect, they are bald-faced lies.

“If the ratio on the below tweet from Fox’s Special Report anchor Bret Baier is any indication, the backlash is nearing Defcon 1,” he added.

Nolte said his search of the replies was about “100-to-1 negative.” Here’s some of the responses he saw:

Uh…no way! @newsmax @SchmittNYC ALL THE WAY! No thanks Nope. That’s a big negative nope – done with Fox! BOYCOTT FOX NEWS! WATCH OAN, NEWSMAX You have lost this loyal viewer! Trying to influence an outcome that is clearly not legitimate! How about no! Done with Fox!! I’d rather get another vasectomy without anesthesia sir Done with fox! You sold out on us! Good luck! Sorry Bret. Fox has jumped the shark. We won’t forget. Yikes the ratio on this. May want to pass that along to Murdoch’s.

Here’s just a few of the responses we saw:

No chance I’m done with Fox, uninstalled the app and blocked them on social media. Love to see a few Fox personalities move over to NewsMax or OAN, but you can stay where you are, Bret. — James T (Tim) Trump Chump (Parler: Only1jamest) (@only1jamest) November 8, 2020

Not a chance in hell. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) November 8, 2020

Bret… no thanks!

I lived every day watching for years your station. I was as loyal a viewer your network had.

Sorry I am officially done… I always thought fair and balanced was what I viewed. No longer feels that way to me! — david (@david57771053) November 7, 2020

I’d rather get another vasectomy without anesthesia sir — Thomas Palmer (@papajaybird) November 7, 2020

Overall, we have to agree with Nolte’s assessment.

Juanita Broaddrick probably speaks for quite a few people when she tweeted:

We made Fox what it is…… and they betrayed us. We need a Tucker News Network. — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) November 7, 2020

“The problem, of course, is that in the form of OAN and Newsmax, Fox has legitimate competition now, and that’s just their broadcast competition. Online, Fox has all kinds of competition, including Breitbart News,” Nolte said. Of course, there’s a ton of independent sites like this one as well.

As a result of all this, we learn:

Newsmax TV Surpasses Fox Business, CNBC in Key Ratings https://t.co/4pqnC9O492 #Newsmax via @Newsmax — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) November 7, 2020

Will Fox wake up and smell the coffee? Somehow, we doubt it…

Pirro, the Gateway Pundit tells us, launched her own presence on Cameo.com:

