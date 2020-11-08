https://pjmedia.com/richardfernandez/2020/11/08/belmont-journal-limbo-aftermath-n1131422
Nov 8 2020 06:00
The left thinks Biden Democrats are the problem. Yanis Varoufakis says:
Biden has won. And thank goodness for that. BUT, it is the Biden Democrats who have proven time & again their determination to prevent ANY challenge to the power & wealth of the few causing the discontent that is propelling Trumpism.
Translation: things are going to get worse until someone further left than Biden is in charge. It’s hard to be a “president for all Americans” while having to constantly feed the crocodile.
President-elect Biden reportedly plans to issue executive orders reversing a number of President Trump’s policies, including rejoining the Paris climate accords, repealing the ban on immigration that targeted many Muslim-majority countries and more.