https://redstate.com/alexparker/2020/11/08/ibram-x-anti-racist-legal-vote-racist-term-personal-responsibility-voter-fraud-n277067
About The Author
Related Posts
Add Amazon's Echo to List of Creepy Tech Devices
April 17, 2019
Kamaru Usman Beats Colby Covington At UFC 245, Covington Calls Out The Ref After Loss
December 15, 2019
Hillary Clinton Condemns Trump’s…Wait for It…’Lust for Power’
September 20, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy