President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenMary Trump celebrates Biden-Harris victory: ‘To America. Thanks, guys’ Biden gives shoutout to Black Americans in victory speech: ‘You always have my back, and I’ll have yours’ Biden vows to heal divided nation MORE‘s deputy campaign manager Kate Bedingfield said Sunday that the former vice president would follow through on his promises to implement what she characterized as a progressive policy agenda.

During an interview with NBC’s Chuck Todd Charles (Chuck) David ToddElection integrity expert: ‘This is a 100-year flood of voters’ White, non-college voters will play a large part in deciding the election according to polling expert NBC moves Texas to ‘toss-up’ in presidential race MORE on “Meet the Press,” Bedingfield responded to comments from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezStacey Abrams earns praise as Biden leads in Georgia Ocasio-Cortez defends progressives from blame for Democratic ‘underperformance’ Ocasio-Cortez knocks McCaskill over comments about Democrats leaving voters behind MORE (D-N.Y.), who told The New York Times in a wide-ranging interview that many activist communities who support Democratic candidates often feel left behind when politicians don’t come through and fulfill their promises.

“I think that Vice President Biden campaigned on an incredibly progressive and aggressive agenda,” Bedingfield said on Sunday before pointing to the campaign’s plan to tackle climate change developed with advice from supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders celebrates Biden-Harris victory: ‘Thank God democracy won out’ On The Trail: Biden’s bet pays off How Biden got across the finish line MORE‘s (I-Vt.) presidential bid, including the New York congresswoman.

“He’s going to make good on those commitments,” she continued. “I mean we, you know, he spent time during this campaign bringing people together around this climate plan. He was able to get the endorsement of groups like the Sunrise Movement and the endorsement of labor for this plan.”

“It’s a big, aggressive plan,” Bedingfield continued. “It’s a perfect example of the kind of, you know, big effort that he is going to make to meet this moment and to meet these crises that we’re in.”

The comments from Biden’s deputy campaign manager are some of the first from the campaign on policy issues following the former vice president being declared the winner of the presidential election Saturday. President Trump Donald John TrumpMary Trump celebrates Biden-Harris victory: ‘To America. Thanks, guys’ Biden gives shoutout to Black Americans in victory speech: ‘You always have my back, and I’ll have yours’ Biden vows to heal divided nation MORE and his allies have refused to concede and have vowed legal challenges.

Ocasio-Cortez co-chaired a task force alongside former Secretary of State John Kerry John Forbes KerryMarkey wins reelection in Massachusetts On The Trail: The fallacy of a conclusive election night McCarthy urges networks not to call presidential race until ‘every polling center has closed’ MORE to provide the Biden campaign with recommendations for tackling climate change earlier this year; among other promises, Biden has vowed to rejoin the Paris climate agreement on the first day of his presidency.

Today, the Trump Administration officially left the Paris Climate Agreement. And in exactly 77 days, a Biden Administration will rejoin it. https://t.co/L8UJimS6v2 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 5, 2020

