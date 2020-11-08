https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/biden-campaign-urges-gsa-approve-official-transition-power-report?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The campaign for President-elect Joe Biden is urging the General Services Administration to approve an official transition of power, amid lawsuits by the Trump campaign that have created uncertainty about the outcome of the Nov. 3 election.

TV networks on Saturday declared Biden the winner is his race against President Trump.

GSA Administrator Emily Murphy was appointed to the post by Trump in 2017. An agency spokeswoman told Reuters this past weekend the GSA has yet to determine that “a winner is clear.”

The spokeswoman also declined to say when a decision could be made.

