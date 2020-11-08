https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/biden-election-block-party-seattle-ends-gun-fire-25-year-old-fatally-shot/

A “Biden Election Block Party” turned deadly early Sunday morning when a 25-year-old man was fatally shot.

The incident took place shortly after 1 a.m. as hundreds of people were partying in the streets over the media’s false claims that Joe Biden is now the president-elect.

“Someone was shot to bring an end to the Biden election block party. I heard the shots, saw the people running, but it was a party and music was playing. Did not see the shooter,” a witness wrote on Twitter along with a video.

Someone was shot to bring an end to the Biden election block party. I heard the shots, saw the people running, but it was a party and music was playing. Did not see the shooter. #BLM #SPD #SeattleProtests #SeattleProtest #Biden2020 #Trump2020 pic.twitter.com/OigW7JRXKz — Joycoco13 (@guitarman7143) November 8, 2020

The man, whose identity has not yet been made public, died on the way to the hospital.

“Police made a vehicle stop near Broadway and Union but it is not clear if someone was taken into custody,” Capitol Hill Seattle reports. “The search for the suspect was still underway following the stop and multiple people were detained. According to East Precinct radio, a suspect was identified but it is not clear if that person was taken into custody.”

Detectives on scene at a shooting at 10th Ave and E Pike. Still an active scene, will update with additional information when available. https://t.co/EHeRQJrCek — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) November 8, 2020

The intersection of E Pike St at 10th Ave E is blocked. Use caution and seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/Rl9YESSokX — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) November 8, 2020

