The Biden-Harris Transition website states that part of their administration’s efforts to combat the coronavirus public health crisis will include calling on governors and local leaders to establish mask mandates.

During remarks on Monday, Biden—who was recently projected by the AP and other media outlets to be the winner of the 2020 presidential contest—urged people to wear face masks in order to help save lives and return the country to normalcy.

“So please, I implore you, wear a mask. Do it for yourself. Do it for your neighbor. A mask is not a political statement, but it is a good way to start pulling the country together,” Biden said.

The transition website’s section about the Biden-Harris administration’s plan to defeat COVID-19 also mentions creating “a U.S. Public Health Jobs Corps to mobilize at least 100,000 Americans across the country with support from trusted local organizations in communities most at risk to perform culturally competent approaches to contact tracing and protecting at-risk populations.”

There have been more than 10 million COVID-19 cases in the U.S. so far and more than 237,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.

