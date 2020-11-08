https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/biden-launches-transition-website-coronavirus-priority-names-covid-19?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President-elect Joe Biden has activated a presidential transition website with top priorities including the economic recovery, climate change and the coronavirus – along with a virus task force.

The task force will be led by co-chairpersons Dr. David Kessler, who served as FDA commissioner in the George H.W. Bush and Clinton administrations; Dr. Vivek Murthy, the surgeon general in the Obama administration; and Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith, a Yale University professor of internal medicine and public health.

Also on the task force, which is also called an advisory board, Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, who helped craft ObamaCare and a health policy adviser in the Obama administration.

