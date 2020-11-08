https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-spokesperson-ocasio-cortez-wont-be-disappointed-by-what-biden-is-going-to-do

Biden spokesperson Kate Bedingfield to NBC News host Chuck Todd on Sunday that far-left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) will not be disappointed with the agenda of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, who the media has declared as the winner of the 2020 presidential election.

“Some people hear the word consensus on the Left and they think it means you’re gonna sell the Left out,” Todd said. “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said this in an interview about her expectations on how the Biden administration will be to the Left of the party, and she says, ‘The history of the party tends to be that we get really excited about the grassroots to get elected, and then those communities are promptly abandoned right after an election.’”

“Let me ask you this: do you believe that she’s going to be disappointed or not when she sees the agenda of the Biden administration in the first six months?” Todd asked.

“No, I think that Vice President Biden campaigned on an incredibly progressive and aggressive agenda,” Bedingfield responded. “Take a look, for example, at his climate plan. It’s the boldest, biggest climate plan that’s ever been put forward by, you know, by a nominee running for president, and now a president-elect.”

“He’s gonna make good on those commitments. I mean we, you know, he spent time during this campaign bringing people together around this climate plan,” she added. “He was able to get the endorsement of groups like the Sunrise Movement and the endorsement of Labor for this plan. It’s a big, aggressive plan. It’s a perfect example of the kind of, you know, big effort that he is going to make to meet this moment and to meet these crises that we’re in.”

WATCH:

