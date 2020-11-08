https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/biden-supporters-flood-streets-cities-celebrate-despite-covid-19?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Huge crowds congregated in U.S, cities this past weekend to celebrate the Democrat Joe Biden’s projected victory in the presidential election, despite restrictions on large gatherings.

In New York City, Washington, D.C. and other major cities, Biden supporters filled the streets to cheer, and some were spotted without masks in the crowds. During the presidential campaign, Biden labeled President Trump’s campaign rallies “super spreader” events. Biden has not commented on his supporters taking part in large-scale gatherings over the weekend.

The District of Columbia restricts large gatherings of 50 or more due to COVID-19. The city government has also imposed new COVID-19 rules for travelers entering the district. The district also requires mask wearing in common areas and in situations where an individual is “likely to come into contact with another person.”

New York has restrictions on the number of people at gatherings depending on the location inside the state. The state requires the wearing of masks in public when other individuals are present.

