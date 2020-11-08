https://redstate.com/jeffc/2020/11/08/biden-tells-black-americans-he-will-have-their-back-n276931
About The Author
Related Posts
Al Sharpton: Trump’s ‘Bragging About The Economy’ And Democrats Aren’t Paying Attention
December 27, 2019
New CDC Report Shows Wearing Masks Didn't Help for July.
October 12, 2020
Notre Dame's Collapse–and the Loss of What It Stood For
April 16, 2019
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy