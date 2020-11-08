https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/525076-biden-will-call-governors-mayors-about-mask-mandate-report

President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenMary Trump celebrates Biden-Harris victory: ‘To America. Thanks, guys’ Biden gives shoutout to Black Americans in victory speech: ‘You always have my back, and I’ll have yours’ Biden vows to heal divided nation MORE will personally call on governors around the country to enact mask mandates in their states once taking office next year, NBC News first reported on Sunday.

A Biden campaign official told the network that governors who resist the incoming president’s requests will see Biden pressure mayors of cities in their respective states to enact mandates at the local level, potentially setting him up for confrontations with Republican governors around the U.S.

“If a governor declines, he’ll go to the mayors in the state and ask them to lead,” said the official, according to NBC. “In many states there is the capacity of mayors to institute mandates.”

The former vice president clashed with President Trump Donald John TrumpMary Trump celebrates Biden-Harris victory: ‘To America. Thanks, guys’ Biden gives shoutout to Black Americans in victory speech: ‘You always have my back, and I’ll have yours’ Biden vows to heal divided nation MORE on the campaign trail over the issue of mask-wearing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has reached more than 9 million confirmed cases in the U.S. as well as more than 230,000 deaths.

More than 20 states currently require masks to be worn in private businesses and public places according to an NPR tally, and Biden has called for more governors to enact such mandates for months as case numbers have exploded around the U.S. with the fall.

Dr. Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciHillicon Valley: Unmarked messages target Pennsylvania voters | Facebook removes fake Iran-based accounts | Twitter permanently suspend Bannon OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Trump replaces head of energy regulatory commission | Biden climate agenda would slam into Senate GOP roadblocks | Emails show Park Police reliance on pepper balls, outside police forces during Lafayette protests Bannon’s lawyers move to withdraw from criminal case following comments about Fauci MORE, a top member of the White House coronavirus task force, has also expressed support for a national mask mandate.

