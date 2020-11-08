https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/525005-bidens-german-shepherd-major-to-be-the-first-rescue-dog-in

President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenMary Trump celebrates Biden-Harris victory: ‘To America. Thanks, guys’ Biden gives shoutout to Black Americans in victory speech: ‘You always have my back, and I’ll have yours’ Biden vows to heal divided nation MORE’s pooch, Major, is set to become the first shelter rescue dog in the White House when the former vice president assumes office next year.

The president-elect and his wife, Jill Biden, adopted the German shepherd from the Delaware Humane Association two years ago.

The organization said at the time that the Bidens got to know the pup while fostering him before deciding to “make the adoption official.”

According to NBC News, Major will be the first shelter rescue dog to serve as the nation’s “first dog.” Major will share the title with the Biden family’s other pooch, Champ, which is also a German shepherd.

According to The Lyndon Baines Johnson Presidential Library, former President Lyndon Johnson’s pup Yuki was also a rescue that his daughter, Luci Nugent, found at a Texas gas station.

Next year will mark the first time the country’s first family will have a first dog in four years. Former President Obama had two pups, Bo and Sunny.

President Trump Donald John TrumpMary Trump celebrates Biden-Harris victory: ‘To America. Thanks, guys’ Biden gives shoutout to Black Americans in victory speech: ‘You always have my back, and I’ll have yours’ Biden vows to heal divided nation MORE was the first president in 100 years to not have a dog, according to The Washington Post.

