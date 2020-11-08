https://www.theblaze.com/news/washington-dc-protests-biden-blm-anarchists

While there were massive celebrations across the country after several news outlets declared Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential election, there were also groups marching against President Donald Trump and in opposition to the reported president-elect.

There were large crowds of Biden supporters partying at the Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. There were also other groups who were not in as much of a festive mood.

There was a crew of black-clad demonstrators, many holding umbrellas, marching towards Black Lives Matter Plaza. They held a large sign that read: “FREE THE PEOPLE, FIGHT THE POWER, F*** THE POLICE – DEFUND, DISARM, DISBAND.” Another sign said: “BURN DOWN THE AMERICAN PLANTATION.”

The group chanted: “What do we want? Justice When do we want it? Now! If we don’t get it — Burn it down! BURN. IT. DOWN!”

The mob chanted: “F*** Trump! F*** Biden! No more presidents!”

(Content Warning: Explicit language)

A group protesting for racial justice interrupted the Biden supporters celebrating to educate them about “white supremacy” regardless of the “white man you put in office.”

The “They/Them Collective,” a self-described “anarchist abolitionist collective house based in DC occupied Piscataway land here for queer, trans, black, brown and indigenous liberation,” marched near the White House, according to photojournalist Ford Fischer.

The group demanded that the Biden supporters raise their fists in solidarity, and those who did not would be labeled as “ignorant,” “complacent,” and “just as racist as police officers that are killing black people.” Most raised their hands.

“Just because Biden is in office, does not mean that our struggle is over,” the group chanted. “Just because Biden is in office, does not mean that you will be walking on sunshine.”

“For all of you f***ing journalists, for all of you white liberals, who have been celebrating, getting drunk off your a**es about Biden winning this election, you are all a bunch of f***ing fools,” the group scolded Biden supporters.

The group claimed that the Biden supporters “colonized” the space for their “own benefit.” The demonstrators berated the Biden supporters, “You are using this plaza as a tourist attraction. You are all acting like this is f***ing Disney World. This is not f***ing Disney World, you have all colonized this space for your own benefit.”

The official Twitter account for Black Lives Matter DC wrote that they took over Black Lives Matter Plaza on Saturday night. The group also tweeted, “F*** your Sweet Carolina because #BlackJoyMatter and #BlackLivesStillMatter #DefendBlackLives #DefundMPD. The unofficial anthem of the Biden-Harris campaign is Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline.”

In Detroit, a Black Lives Matter-like group marched in the streets against police brutality. The “Detroit Will Breathe” group, a self-described “movement formed on the streets of Detroit in the midst of an international movement against police brutality towards Black lives,” was not as excited about Biden’s reported election.

The group chanted: “F*** Donald Trump! F*** Biden too! Both of them don’t give a f*** about you!”

