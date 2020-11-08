https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/08/booom-redstate-crushes-the-lincoln-project-for-claiming-they-can-resurrect-the-gop-and-michael-steele-just-cant-deal/

The media reporting that Joe Biden has the electoral votes to be considered the winner of the presidential election has caused Democrats to take to the streets in celebration. In Brooklyn, Sen. Chuck Schumer was seen without a mask shouting with fellow revelers, and in Washington, DC the party is massive outside the White House:

The crowd outside the White House celebrating Joe Biden’s projected victory is blaring YMCA — the song President Trump closed out his latest rallies with. pic.twitter.com/UkrsBq8l5M — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 7, 2020

Brit Hume has a question that maybe some reporter could find the time to direct to Dr. Fauci:

If this is ok because people are masked, why isn’t it ok to have fans in masks in stadiums this fall? https://t.co/sU09BNWSep — Brit Hume (@brithume) November 7, 2020

Good question! That and more:

Or kids in schools five days a week? Or people back at work? — The 🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) November 7, 2020

Paging Dr. Fauci!

I think this is where the Left says, “Shut up, Racist!”, isn’t it? — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) November 7, 2020

Pretty much.

This has been going on for months Brit. Months.

Apparently liberals have some sort of super immunity.

But Trump rallies were “super spreaders”. Uh huh…right…sure. — Deb– I’m Shadow What?? 🎃 (@debster7301) November 7, 2020

Because SCIENCE! *Eye roll*

