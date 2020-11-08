https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-twitter-facebook-suspending-anyone-retweeted-tweet-benfords-law-shows-inplausibility-biden-vote-distribution/

BE WARNED — TWITTER IS BLOCKING ANYONE WHO RETWEETS THIS TWEET THAT WAS POSTED EARLIER ON THE GATEWAY PUNDIT TWITTER PAGE.

We have heard from many readers who told us once they retweeted this tweet or tried to post it on Facebook their account was suspended!

The social media giants are preventing Americans from posting this mathematical evidence that proves Joe Biden’s numbers violate the Benford Law of normal distributions!

Joe Hoft previously posted on the likelihood of voter fraud based on the Benford Law analysis of Joe Biden’s numbers.

Benford Law analysis of Chicago, Milwaukee and Pittsburgh show THREE CITIES where there was likely fraud to benefit Joe Biden.

On Sunday GNews took the same data and published their own article on the Benford Law analysis of this election.

It is almost proof positive that Democrat

Via GNews:

As the vote counting for the 2020 Presidential Election continues, various facts suggest rampant frauds in Joe Biden’s votes. So does mathematics in terms of the votes from precincts. Benford’s law or the first-digit law, is used to check if a set of numbers are naturally occurring or manually fabricated. It has been applied to detect the voting frauds in Iranian 2009 election and various other applications including forensic investigations. This is what described by Wikipedia: “Benford’s law, or the first-digit law, is an observation about the frequency distribution of leading digits in many real-life sets of numerical data. The law states that in many naturally occurring collections of numbers, the leading digit is likely to be small. For example, in sets that obey the law, the number 1 appears as the leading significant digit about 30% of the time, while 9 appears as the leading significant digit less than 5% of the time. If the digits were distributed uniformly, they would each occur about 11.1% of the time. Benford’s law also makes predictions about the distribution of second digits, third digits, digit combinations, and so on.” One of the examples is the population of the world, which are naturally occurring numbers… …It looks like maybe Biden had lost big cities like Chicago and Pittsburgh, which is why the fraudulent votes need to be brought in, which skew his curve away from a normal looking one. For those who are interested to reproduce the analysis, you can follow the instructions here and give it a go.

