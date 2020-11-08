https://www.theblaze.com/news/senate-republicans-ad-chuck-schumer-georgia

Senate Republicans released a brutal new ad on Saturday afternoon using Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s own words against him.

The ad comes as Republicans fight to maintain their majority in the Senate, which they have enjoyed since they recaptured the majority from Democrats in the 2014 midterm elections.

What does the ad show?

The ad shows Schumer as he celebrates in the streets of New York City after the media declared Joe Biden the president-elect.

Schumer was caught on camera saying, “Now, we take Georgia. Then, we change America.”

The ad goes on to highlight exactly what that change would look like if Democrats control the White House and Congress. The ad lists: packing the courts, defunding the police, socializing medicine, a Green New Deal, raising taxes, and taking away your freedom.

“Fight back,” the ad urges.

What’s the background?



Although the media have declared Biden the winner of the White House, Democrats suffered numerous down-ballot losses on Election Day. Republicans cut into their majority in the House, and Republicans even made significant gains on the state-level in places like New Hampshire and Alaska.

However, control over the Senate is not yet settled.

In fact, both of Georgia’s U.S. Senate races remain undecided because the candidates in both races failed to reach the 50% threshold required to win outright. That means both races triggered runoffs.

Still, the odds that Democrats pick up both seats — yet alone just one — are very slim. If that were to happen, the Senate would be split 50-50 after Democrats unseated one Republican incumbent last week. In that case, Kamala Harris, the media-declared vice president-elect, would be the tie-breaking vote, effectively giving Democrats control of the White House, House, and Senate.

That’s why Georgia will be monumentally important in the coming weeks.

Both runoff elections — where Republican incumbent Sens. David Purdue and Kelly Loeffler will fight to retain their seats — will be held on Jan. 5.

