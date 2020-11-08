https://saraacarter.com/burgess-owens-takes-lead-over-democrat-mcadams/

November 8, 2020

Republican Burgess Owens has regained the lead over Democratic Rep. Ben McAdams in Utah’s 4th Congressional District’s close race, 47.6% to 47.4%, reported KSL.com.

McAdams had been ahead by 405 votes Friday after falling behind Owens by 2,284 votes a day earlier, as results continue to be tabulated from Tuesday’s largely by-mail election. Salt Lake County, where most 4th District voters live. added more than 14,700 votes to the count on Saturday.

Click here to read the full report at KSL.com.

