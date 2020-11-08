http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/PjKW79p6Z2g/

Former South Bend, IN Mayor Pete Buttigieg, said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that former Vice President Joe Biden’s agenda was “what most Americans believe is right for the country.”

Anchor Chris Wallace said, “The president-elect claims that the American people gave him a “mandate for action,” but the fact is that there is still a likelihood that there is going to be a Republican senate. There certainly was no blue wave in the Senate and House Democrats holding onto an even slimmer majority in the House, so the question is, what mandate?”

Buttigieg said, “Well, I think he has a mandate to deliver on the winning campaign agenda, the Biden-Harris ticket offered the country. This not only earned the support of a majority of Americans who voted for him to be the next president but also we should remember that those who supported him and a remarkable number of President Trump supporters support the agenda that Joe Biden is going to lead our country forward with.”

He added, “In other words, the idea of getting serious on COVID and having a science-led approach, which is already underway on, he idea of raising wages and protecting workers, making corporations and the wealthy pay their taxes, taking climate seriously, doing something about racial justice. As we look forward whether we have divided government or not, what Joe Biden wants for the country is what most Americans believe is right for the country. That I think is where the real propulsion of his administration will be, just as it’s been the propulsion of the campaign.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

