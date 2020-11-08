https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/525011-buttigieg-mcconnell-will-have-to-decide-if-hell-stand-in-the-way

Former Democratic presidential candidate Pete ButtigiegPete ButtigiegSanders celebrates Biden-Harris victory: ‘Thank God democracy won out’ How Biden got across the finish line Buttigieg denounces Trump campaign for ‘suppressing voters’ calling it ‘a stain on that campaign forever’ MORE told Fox News on Sunday that President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenMary Trump celebrates Biden-Harris victory: ‘To America. Thanks, guys’ Biden gives shoutout to Black Americans in victory speech: ‘You always have my back, and I’ll have yours’ Biden vows to heal divided nation MORE faces an adversarial Senate should it remain Republican-controlled.

“Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellPelosi, Schumer call to congratulate Biden Chris Wallace after Fox calls race for Biden: This is going to be ‘increasingly untenable’ for Trump Biden’s defeat of Trump is the most important win since FDR MORE‘s gonna have a decision to make,” Buttigieg told host Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceChris Wallace after Fox calls race for Biden: This is going to be ‘increasingly untenable’ for Trump Trump battle with Fox News revived by Arizona projection Chris Wallace condemns Trump claims that he won the election MORE. “Is his purpose in Washington to defy the American people who, along with the president and the House of Representatives, will believe in expanding, not taking away health care, ensuring that the wealthy pay their fair share of taxes instead of slashing their taxes, no matter what, raising wages, treating climate change as real.”

Buttigieg said that if McConnell “wants to stop progress” he feared the Republican party would “pay a devastating price politically.”

When Wallace asked Buttigieg how President Trump Donald John TrumpMary Trump celebrates Biden-Harris victory: ‘To America. Thanks, guys’ Biden gives shoutout to Black Americans in victory speech: ‘You always have my back, and I’ll have yours’ Biden vows to heal divided nation MORE’s refusal to concede will affect Biden’s calls for unity, the former South Bend, Ind. mayor said Biden is committed to working with those who did not necessarily support his candidacy.

“I think it’s one of the reasons you see the President-elect already reaching out to those who didn’t vote for him, and he didn’t just say, ‘Give me a chance,’ or just say, ‘I’m going to give you a chance,’” Buttigieg said.“He said let’s give each other a chance and that’s an example of how he’s beginning to work with the nation.”

Buttigieg is considered a contender for a place in Biden’s cabinet, possibly as Secretary of Veteran Affairs owing to his background as a Navy veteran.

