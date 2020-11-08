https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/bwaahaha-vicious-fight-breaks-out-at-biden-celebration-in-madison/

Posted by Kane on November 8, 2020 3:39 am

Joe Biden the ‘Great Unifier’ — Fight between Biden supporters and BLM

The man physically assaults someone out of nowhere and the girl on the megaphone still has the audacity to say, “The last thing we wanna see is another black man getting arrested by the police.”

