Joe Biden the ‘Great Unifier’ — Fight between Biden supporters and BLM
The man physically assaults someone out of nowhere and the girl on the megaphone still has the audacity to say, “The last thing we wanna see is another black man getting arrested by the police.”
A fight just broke out here between Biden and BLM supporters here in Madison. pic.twitter.com/RNNV5otCkO
— Rebecca Brannon (@RebsBrannon) November 7, 2020