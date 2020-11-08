https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/cannabis-can-reduce-symptoms-ocd-least-little/

(STUDY FINDS) — PULLMAN, Wash. — Obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) can be a constant disruptive force in a patient’s life. Researchers at Washington State University say people dealing with these repetitive behaviors and distractions may find relief in a controversial source. Their study reveals cannabis can significantly cut down on the symptoms of OCD, at least for a short period of time.

Researchers find that within four hours of smoking cannabis, patients with OCD experienced 60 percent fewer compulsions. Their intrusive or unwanted thoughts also reduced by 49 percent and anxiety decreased by 52 percent. For patients taking higher doses of cannabis with higher concentrations of cannabidiol (CBD), the improvement was even greater.

The study examined data reported to the Strainprint app by 87 individuals using marijuana to treat their symptoms.

