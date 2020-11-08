https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/china-says-it-will-not-congratulate-biden-because-election-results-are?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

In China’s first comments on the outcome of the U.S. presidential election, Beijing on Monday declined to congratulate Democrat Joe Biden as victor, citing the lack of official election results.

“We noticed that Mr. Biden has declared election victory,” said foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin in a Nov. 9 press conference. “We understand the presidential election result will be determined following the U.S. laws and procedures.”

Wang made his remarks to reporters from Western-based news organizations.

The exchanges began with questions from an unnamed CNN correspondent.

“After most American media declared Biden’s victory of being elected as the president of the United States, leaders of many countries have sent congratulatory messages to him,” CNN said. “Why has China been dilatory in making statements? Is it because you think the outcome of the US presidential election is still uncertain, or do you have other considerations? When will China send a congratulatory message?”

Wang responded by observing that Biden has declared himself victor, and noting that the election will be decided according to U.S. law.

“We will follow international customary practices,” Wang said regarding the timing of a congratulatory message.

He also said: “We always believe China and the United States should strengthen communication and dialogue, manage differences on the basis of mutual respect, expand cooperation based on mutual benefit, and promote the sound and stable development of China-U.S. relations.”

Correspondents for NBC, Bloomberg, and Reuters pressed for information on dealings between the U.S. and China under a Biden administration.

“I just stated China’s position on the U.S. presidential election and China-U.S. relations,” Wang told NBC, and gave a similar response to Bloomberg when asked about trade.

Beijing hopes to have good relations with the United States in the coming presidential term, Wang told reporters.

President Trump does not accept that Biden won the contest, and has filed lawsuits regarding the election in a number of jurisdictions.

