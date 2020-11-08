https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/anderson-cooper-cnn-trump-election/2020/11/08/id/996043

CNN anchor Anderson Cooper has apologized for calling President Donald Trump “an obese turtle,” the New York Post reported over the weekend.

After Trump gave a speech on Thursday night claiming that election fraud was the reason he was losing the election, Cooper insulted the president by saying on CNN “that is the president of the United States. That is the most powerful person in the world. And we see him like an obese turtle on his back flailing in the hot sun, realizing his time is over, but he just hasn’t accepted it and he wants to take everybody down with him, including this country.”

According to USA Today, Cooper’s remarks went viral on social media, with both positive and negative reactions.

Over the weekend, after Democratic nominee Joe Biden had been declared the winner by many news outlets, Cooper asked entrepreneur and former presidential candidate Andrew Yang during a CNN interview about the possibility that Trump refuses to conceded the race, the Post reported.

“I’m happy to say, it seems like Trump is going to be, in your words, an obese turtle on his back, just flailing around, Anderson,” Yang replied.

Cooper responded by saying, “By the way, I should say, I regret using those words because that’s not the person I really wanna be. It was in the moment, and I regret it.”

