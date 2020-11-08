http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/s9EFn7ZWZTE/

CNN anchor Don Lemon said Saturday that the celebration in the streets of American cities after projections that former Vice President Joe Biden will be named the 46th American president was because “marginalized people” have PTSD from the four years under President Donald Trump.

Lemon said, “I almost can’t talk right now because of the emotion. I’ve said all along we have two viruses that are infecting this country, and that’s Covid and racism. What we witnessed tonight was the complete opposite of racism with the diversity, with the acknowledgment of all kinds of people, with someone saying they want to represent every kind of American, even the people who didn’t vote for him. We have been starving for that in this country.”

He continued, “I didn’t realize the PTSD that many marginalized people, that African Americans, women, Latinos, people of color, white people — PTSD that people are feeling around this country because we have had whiplash from someone who only cares about himself and not uniting people.”

