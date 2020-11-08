https://newsthud.com/watch-kamala-harris-says-you-delivered-a-clear-message-you-chose-hope-unity-decency-science/

Moments ago, addressing the nation after new organizations called the Presidential race for Joe Biden, Kamala Harris said “you chose hope, unity, decency, science, and, yes, truth.”

“You delivered a clear message,” Harris said “You chose hope, unity, decency, science, and, yes, truth. You chose Joe Biden as the next President of the United States of America. Joe is a healer. A uniter. A tested and steady hand. A person whose own experience of loss gives him a sense of purpose that will help us, as a nation, reclaim our own sense of purpose.”

She later said “to the American people: No matter who you voted for, I will strive to be the Vice President that Joe was to President Obama, loyal, honest, and prepared, waking up every day thinking of you and your families.”

WATCH: