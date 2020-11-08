http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/Pu0vvV9DDMY/correction-on-bidens-judicial-nominees.php

Last week, I wrote a post about confirming (or not) Joe Biden’s judicial nominees. My post assumed that if the GOP retains control of the Senate, Lindsey Graham will be chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The assumption is incorrect. If the GOP retains control, Chuck Grassley will be the Judiciary Committee chairman. Grassley intends to exercise his “bumping rights” to regain the gavel.

Graham has a long record of supporting confirmation of judicial nominees of Democratic presidents. I think it’s fair to say that Grassley has been less attached to the idea.

Thus, Grassley’s decision might make it more difficult for Biden to confirm his judicial nominees. However, unless he reverses his stance on confirmation, Graham will still be on hand to cast the deciding vote in favor of sending these nominees to the floor — assuming they make it to the Committee.

