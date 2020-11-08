https://www.newsmax.com/politics/manchin-democrats-progressives-radicalleft/2020/11/08/id/996008/

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., on Sunday said the progressives in the Democratic Party “scared the bejeezus” out of voters.

In an interview on CBS News’ “Face The Nation,” Manchin lamented Democrats “didn’t have a very good message to be honest with you.”

“Four years ago in rural America and America in general voted for Donald Trump because Democrats were mad… thought they were left behind… [and given] no pathway forward,” he said.

“They went from being mad to being scared in 2020,” he said. “The so-called radical left … basically scared the bejeezus out of people. … that’s not who we are, that’s not what we’re about.”

Manchin emphasized the label of socialism is “an albatross around our necks.”

“Joe Biden said he’s going to be a president for all of us,” he said, arguing the 2020 election was “a wake-up call for all of us.”

“The country is more divided now than at any time in our history… or since the Civil War,” he said. “And we don’t want to go back to those days.”

