Following legacy media announcements proclaiming Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 election, thousands of people packed the streets of cities around the country to celebrate.

On Sunday, Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean, whose husband tragically lost both his parents to COVID-19 while they were residents of assisted living facilities or nursing homes in New York, fired off a powerful Twitter thread denouncing authorities for prohibiting families from being together during holidays or while their relatives were dying, but permitting huge gatherings of people celebrate Biden’s results.

Dean began the thread tweeting, “The pictures of all the crowds. The hundreds of thousands of people packed in the streets without distance while so many of us couldn’t have funerals or gatherings. Many still can’t see their loved ones because of restrictions. Kids can’t go to school. Businesses closed.”

She warned, “We’ll remember this.”

We’ll remember this. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) November 8, 2020

Immigration lawyer Matthew Kolken replied, “My wife just lost her battle with cancer and we were limited to just 30 attendees at her service.”

My wife just lost her battle with cancer and we were limited to just 30 attendees at her service. https://t.co/eji0nESI3r — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) November 8, 2020

Dean continued, “Restrictions for some. Restrictions for none. Depends on what you’re supporting.”

Restrictions for some. Restrictions for none. Depends on what you’re supporting. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) November 8, 2020

She pointed out the draconian restrictions on private gatherings: “So many families have been told they can’t gather for Thanksgiving. I haven’t seen my own mom in over a year. The hypocrisy of what’s allowed and what isn’t is mind blowing. Media and liberal leaders, you screamed at Trump gatherings, but are so quiet for what’s happening now.”

So many families have been told they can’t gather for Thanksgiving. I haven’t seen my own mom in over a year. The hypocrisy of what’s allowed and what isn’t is mind blowing. Media and liberal leaders, you screamed at Trump gatherings, but are so quiet for what’s happening now. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) November 8, 2020

She targeted New York Governor Andrew Cuomo as she quoted Fox News: “New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will be increasing the National Guard presence at airports in his state, after refusing to do so during a summer of rioting and looting that is estimated to have cost New York City tens of millions. The Democratic governor said during a morning news conference he has upped the number of local law enforcement and the National Guard personnel at airports statewide ‘for the holiday weekend travel period.’”

“The Democratic governor said during a morning news conference he has upped the number of local law enforcement and the National Guard personnel at airports statewide “for the holiday weekend travel period.” — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) November 8, 2020

Noting that Cuomo was going to speak to former Bill Clinton spokesman and current ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos, she fired, “Maybe @GStephanopoulos can ask why your boss keeps hiding the total number of senior deaths in New York and why it’s ok for hundreds of thousands of people to gather to celebrate but the national guard is out to stop people from seeing their families on thanksgiving?”

Maybe @GStephanopoulos can ask why your boss keeps hiding the total number of senior deaths in New York and why it’s ok for hundreds of thousands of people to gather to celebrate but the national guard is out to stop people from seeing their families on thanksgiving? https://t.co/yxqHnUddho — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) November 8, 2020

After The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh tweeted a picture of thousands of people celebrating Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s results in the presidential election, captioning it, “Your kids had to go to school on their computers for a year and your grandfather had to die alone and your neighborhood bar had to go bankrupt because of covid but this is perfectly okay,” Dean replied succinctly: “We won’t forget.”

She concluded, “You can celebrate all you want, people. But don’t expect us to cheer you on when our loved ones died alone with no family around to hold their hands, hug them, comfort them or mourn their loss. Also, spare me your argument of: ‘But they’re wearing masks!’ I’d gladly wear a hazmat suit to have a funeral for my husbands parents so we could gather together.”

Also, spare me your argument of: “But they’re wearing masks!”

I’d gladly wear a hazmat suit to have a funeral for my husbands parents so we could gather together. — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) November 8, 2020

