The great Sidney Powell was on Mornings with Maria and she unloaded on the monstrous amount of Democrat voter fraud in the 2020 election. But during this discussion Maria Bartiromo dropped a bomb as well.

During her discussion with Sidney Powell, Maria Bartiromo shared the following about the firm that runs the application used in Michigan where thousands of Trump votes were switched to Joe Biden.

Maria Bartiromo: I’ve also seen reports that Nancy Pelosi’s longtime Chief of Staff is a key executive of that company. Richard Bloom, Senator Feinstein’s husband is a significant shareholder of this company.

Here is the interview:

Bartiromo is correct. Bloomberg reported in April, 2019 that:

Dominion Voting Systems — which commands more than a third of the voting-machine market without having Washington lobbyists — has hired its first, a high-powered firm that includes a longtime aide to Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Also Democrat Feinstein’s husband does have a major stake in Dominion:

Also Dianne Feinstein’s husband owns 60% of this beauty pic.twitter.com/T74Cedexkl — #Stop The Steal Matthew Bove 🟧 (@mbove12) November 7, 2020

We also know that Dominion has ties to the Clinton Foundation:

OH LOOK! Those “glitchy” Dominion Voting machines we used in the 2020 election are linked to the Clinton Global Initiative. Can’t wait for “fact checkers” to say this is somehow misleading… here’s the link: https://t.co/ZS7fS1Gv0h pic.twitter.com/Zy4jRUk2Px — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 7, 2020

(Powell mentioned that they may have stolen votes even from Democrats like Bernie Sanders in order to get the outcomes they wanted.)

The fact that the Dominion voting machines flipped votes to Biden in at least two instances in Michigan alone is reason to audit all states where Dominion is used.

