A New York Times article today titled, “Biden Victory Brings Sighs of Relief Overseas” began by saying that, “Foreign leaders showered the president-elect with congratulations and that for many, the importance of this election was as much about removing Mr. Trump as ushering in Mr. Biden.”

Donald Trump Jr. tweeted about the article and said he believes it’s, “Relief because they’re able to go back to taking advantage of America. Old habits die hard.”

Former Delaware Senate Candidate and Joe Biden victory party crasher Lauren Witzke seconded Trump Jr.’s response and said, “America First means putting foreign nations and their own interests, last. Of course, every other country quickly hopped on board the Joe Biden gravy train.

She urged Americans to “Take notice, and don’t forget when we win.”

Trump Jr. has still not ruled out the possibility that his father could retain the White House and earlier tweeted out, “We went from 4 years of Russia rigged the election, to elections can’t be rigged really fast didn’t we???”

In the article from the New York Times, Gérard Araud, the former French ambassador to Washington, a country that has more Coronavirus cases per 100k right now and recently has dealt with multiple Muslim extremist headings took a couple of shots at the president.

“You will be able to have a coherent conversation with a normal guy,” Araud claimed, indicating that he didn’t believe President Trump was a “normal guy.”

Araud refered to Joe Biden as a “nice guy, a smiling guy,” who he believed would have emotional resonance for many Europeans, particularly older ones.

He said they struggled to reconcile Trump’s “America First” vision with the country they knew in the postwar period.