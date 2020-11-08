https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/election-whistleblower-nevada-alleges-ballots-faulty-signatures-were?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A whistleblower in Nevada has filed an affidavit alleging that Clark County election supervisors counted mail-in ballots despite a series of concerns with the signatures on them.

The affidavit, obtained first by The Washington Examiner, has been sent to the Justice Department. According to the document, on Nov. 6, a counting board member for the Clark County elections office quit “due to concerns about how the votes were being” counted.

“I personally witnessed disregard of signature verification as well as other irregularities,” reads the partially redacted affidavit. “While working, I observed a significant number of signatures on mail-in ballots I believe did not match the name and should have been reviewed. When I asked the supervisors, [redacted] and others, about it, instead of taking the ballots to verify the signature in the electronic database, the supervisor told me to push the envelope through without verification.”

In August, Nevada officials altered the state law to send a mail-in ballot to all registered voters. As a result, significant numbers of ballots were sent to old addresses or the homes of now-deceased individuals.

The whistleblower reported that in some instances of counting, ballots that should have been rejected were forced through. In one example, he discusses a woman who wrote on her ballot envelope that she does not reside at the address on the ballot. “This ballot should have been listed as a rejected ballot, but the supervisor instructed me to push the ballot through,” said the affidavit.

Republicans have launched several lawsuits in Nevada that aim to confront issues pertaining to voter fraud, mismanagement, and disenfranchisement in the recent election.

President Trump as of Monday morning trailed Democrat Joe Biden by more than 31,000 votes in Nevada, The Trump campaign and others argue that there were, and continue to be, issues and irregularities concerning the vote count in Clark County and elsewhere across the state that the president narrowly lost.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

