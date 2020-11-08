https://www.oann.com/eus-barnier-says-work-continues-on-trade-talks-with-britain/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=eus-barnier-says-work-continues-on-trade-talks-with-britain

FILE PHOTO: European Union’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, wearing a protective face mask, arrives at St Pancras International station ahead of Brexit negotiations in London, Britain November 8, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

November 8, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – The European Union’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said he was very happy to be back in London on Sunday and work would continue on securing a trade deal with Britain.

“Very happy to be back in London and work continues,” he told Reuters when he arrived by train.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)

