https://www.oann.com/eus-barnier-says-work-continues-on-trade-talks-with-britain/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=eus-barnier-says-work-continues-on-trade-talks-with-britain
November 8, 2020
LONDON (Reuters) – The European Union’s Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said he was very happy to be back in London on Sunday and work would continue on securing a trade deal with Britain.
“Very happy to be back in London and work continues,” he told Reuters when he arrived by train.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)