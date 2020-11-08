https://www.oann.com/former-president-bush-congratulates-president-elect-biden-says-outcome-is-clear/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=former-president-bush-congratulates-president-elect-biden-says-outcome-is-clear

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President George W. Bush speaks during the funeral of late U.S. Congressman John Lewis, a pioneer of the civil rights movement and long-time member of the U.S. House of Representatives who died July 17, at Ebeneezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. July 30, 2020. Alyssa Pointer/Pool via REUTERS.

November 8, 2020

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Former U.S. President George W. Bush, a Republican, said on Sunday he has spoken to President-elect Joe Biden, a Democrat, to congratulate him on his victory.

In a statement, Bush said Americans can have confidence the U.S. election was “fundamentally fair, its integrity will be upheld, and its outcome is clear.”

He added President Donald Trump has the right to request recounts and pursue legal challenges.

(Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

