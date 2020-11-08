https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2020/11/08/fncs-wallace-ted-cruz-is-like-a-japanese-soldier-who-thinks-the-war-is-still-going-on/

Fox News host Chris Wallace said on Sunday that Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was like a Japanese soldier who thinks World War II is “still going on” because he is questioning the presidential election results.

Wallace said, “It would seem to me that Republicans on Capitol Hill have a role to play in this. A very few of them have said, look, you pursue your legal options, but, you know, damn down the rhetoric, like Mitt Romney, like Pat Toomey.”

He added, “There are a lot who are just silent. And then there are some — I mentioned Ted Cruz — you know who are like the Japanese soldiers who come out 30 years after the war — out of the jungle — and say, ‘Is the fight still going on?’”

