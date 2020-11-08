https://www.theblaze.com/news/frozen-singer-idina-menzel-twitter-reactions

During President Donald Trump’s first term, progressive journalists and celebrities have made a habit of going on Twitter and telling stories about their young children making woke remarks that racks up thousands of likes and retweets. The latest person to share a story about their child regurgitating left-wing talking points is “Frozen” singer Idina Menzel.

After several media outlets declared Joe Biden to be the winner of the 2020 presidential election on Saturday, Menzel took to Twitter to brag about how her son allegedly reacted to the news.

“What a relief. My son just hugged me and said ‘mommy no more kids in cages!’ Tears of joy and tears of sadness,” Menzel claimed her son said.

The tweet received over 31,000 likes, many from fans of Menzel’s voice-over work for the character Queen Elsa in the 2013 Disney animated movie “Frozen.”

However, there were tens of thousands of responses, many of which pointed out that the cages were not built by Trump. Twitter users were quick to fact-check Menzel and inform the singer that the facility near the U.S. border with Mexico was built during the Obama administration, which included former Vice President Biden.

Many online commenters shared a photo of Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson, who visited the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Nogales Placement Center on June 25, 2014.

There were also Twitter users who completely doubted the legitimacy of Menzel’s story.

Thomas Homan, executive associate director of ICE during the Obama administration, explained the situation with kids with cages, and how Trump was being unfairly targeted.

“I’ve been to that facility, where they talk about cages,” Homan said. “That facility was built under President Obama under [former Homeland Security] Secretary Jeh Johnson. I was there because I was there when it was built.”

“If you want to call them cages, call them cages,” he added. “But if the left wants to call them cages, and the Democrats want to call them cages, then they have to accept the fact that they were built and funded in [fiscal year] 2015,” which is when Barack Obama was president.

In last month’s presidential debate, Trump pressed Joe Biden about the kids in cages.

“Who built the cages, Joe?” Trump asked Biden multiple times. Biden refused to answer the question.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

