Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) announced late Saturday that there was an “issue” with certain ballots in Fulton County, the Democratic stronghold that helped propel Joe Biden to over President Donald Trump in the Peach State.

Raffensperger said in a statement that investigators were dispatched to State Farm Arena as officials to address the problem, which he did not specify.

“Fulton County has discovered an issue involving reporting from their work on Friday. Officials are at State Farm Arena to rescan their work from Friday,” Raffensperger said. “The Secretary of State has a monitor onsite, has sent additional investigators, and dispatched the Deputy Secretary of State as well to oversee the process to make sure to thoroughly secure the vote and protect all legal votes. Observers from both political parties are there as well.”

Local WXIA-TV reporter Brendan Keefe reported that the development “*may* significantly affect the current Biden lead in Georgia.”

What’s the problem?

Fulton County later issued a statement revealing that “some ballots were not captured” in Friday night’s vote update and that “a smaller number” of ballots “were not scanned.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, all provisional, military, and [Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act] ballots scanned on Friday, November 6 will be rescanned tonight,” the statement said. “The upload made last night will be pulled and replaced with tonight’s rescanned file.”

More from the Washington Examiner:

Richard Barron, the Fulton County elections director, talked to reporters before midnight and said the process was complete. Barron said his team rescanned 342 ballots on Saturday “so that we balanced out,” adding that previously some files did not transfer to a server and some ballots had to be scanned on Saturday. He said he did not know if a software issue or physical was to blame.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Biden’s lead in Georgia grew to more than 10,000 votes after additional votes from Fulton County were released early Sunday.

“President-elect Joe Biden extended his lead over President Donald Trump in Georgia early Sunday morning. Fulton County released additional results shortly after 2 a.m., widening Biden’s margin to 10,195 votes,” the newspaper reported.

Earlier on Friday, Raffensperger said there would be a recount in Georgia due to the razor-thin margin between Trump and Biden.

