President Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani said he has evidence that may change the results of the presidential electoral map.

In a Sunday interview with Fox News host Maria Bartiromo, Giuliani said the lawsuits being filed by the Trump campaign might reveal that up to 900,000 invalid ballots were cast in the state of Pennsylvania, a key election swing state several news outlets projected presumptive President-elect Joe Biden would win. “Do you believe that you have enough to actually change the fate of the election?” Bartiromo asked.

“Well, I think we have enough to change Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania election was a disaster,” Giuliani said. “We have people that observed people being pushed out of the polling place. We have people who were suggested to vote the other way and shown how to do it. I’m giving you the big picture.”

Giuliani described details of its investigation in Pennsylvania, which may translate to new lawsuits this week, as early as Monday. He alleged Republican observers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, were “kept out of the room or kept away from the room” for 24-hours where mail-in ballots were counted, adding that 135,000 ballots were counted during that time period.

“Even though we went to court, and we were allowed to move 6 feet closer, the Democrat-machine people moved the counting place six feet further away. This is documented on videotape. There are upwards of 50 witnesses,” Giuliani said, which would be the subject of a Monday civil rights lawsuit on Monday.

Giuliani said the Trump team was also looking into whether ballots were cast in the name of people who are already dead and if ballots were “back-dated.”

“We have evidence now, from not only the Post Office but from others, that there was back-dating. I can only tell you right now that that amounts to about 2,000 or 3,000 votes,” Giuliani said.

In a statement released on Saturday through his campaign, Trump declared, “This election is far from over.”

“Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor,” the statement reads.

On Friday, Associate Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito ordered all Pennsylvania county boards of elections to segregate late-arrival ballots from the rest of the mail-in ballots during the counting process. However, Democrats in the state have said the Supreme Court should not involve itself in the election and that the election’s outcome would be unlikely to change.

According to Fox News chief White House correspondent John Roberts, sources tell him the president would “graciously concede” the election if unsuccessful in his legal efforts. “I’m told that, you know, in addition to the president wanting to see this done, the president is really being supported and being pushed to some degree by his family who want to make sure every legal vote was counted and that no illegal votes were counted,” Roberts said.

He added that if Trump “does not see a path to continuing in as the president of the United States, he will graciously concede and work on a peaceful and appropriate transfer of power,” according to words given to him.