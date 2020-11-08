https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-11-07-gofundme-nukes-donation-page-voter-fraud-investigation.html

(Natural News) Update 2045ET: And just like that, GoFundMe has nuked Matt Braynard’s donation page, which he was using to purchase data to analyze whether dead people and invalid absentee voters participated in the 2020 election. The page had raised over $220,000 for the effort.

(Article by Tyler Durden republished from ZeroHedge.com)

According to GoFundMe, Braynard’s fundraiser “attempts to spread misleading information about the election and has been removed from the platform. All donors will be fully refunded.”

To be clear, GoFundMe has now interfered with efforts by an independent data expert to analyze potential fraudulent voting activity, suggesting that doing so is ‘spreading misleading information.’

People can now donate on platform Give Send Go.

A reporter, @jmorse_, messaged me saying @gofundme told him they canceled the campaign because of ‘attempts to spread misleading information.’ When pressed, they couldn’t name what was ‘misleading.’ Support us on our new platform, @givesendgo.https://t.co/ei653H0DDV pic.twitter.com/m5dsnsGnJX — Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) November 7, 2020

Why would GoFundMe delete a straightforward investigation to help determine whether this was a clean election or not? https://t.co/RSJyZtfsvf — Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) November 7, 2020

We can’t imagine GoFundMe’s ‘senior risk and compliance specialist’ Zachary Bright, or Director of Communications (and former Obama White House spokesman Bobby Whithorne’s support for Joe Biden had anything do do with it?

The company’s former VP of Communications and Policy, Daniel Pfeiffer, was another Obama staffer who has donated to Kamala Harris, Hillary Clinton and PAC ‘Swing Left.’

Perhaps it’s a culture thing?

* * *

Update 1655ET: Trump data director Witold Chrabaszcz is joining Braynard’s effort, according to an update on his GoFundMe page (the funds from which – now up to $217,000 – are still apparently being held hostage by GoFundMe).

Prior to joining the Trump campaign, Chrabaszcz worked as a strategist for the Republican National Committee for more than a decade.

In an earlier update, Braynard said he now has a contract with a data vendor for the early voting and absentee voter data for all seven target states at a cost of $60,000. He’s trying to get a ‘big donor to float/cover until GoFundMe releases the funds.”

He will also likely be able to run NCOA / SSDI data at a “*very good price*”

* * *

GOP political analyst and former Trump Data Chief Matt Braynard believes he can detect voter fraud by comparing absentee ballots and early voters to the Social Security Death Index and the National Change of Address Database.

Braynard – former analyst for pollster Frank Luntz – is the president of Braynard Group, which provides services for voter targeting, polling and fundraising.

In order to accomplish this, Braynard will need up to $100,000 to purchase databases from data vendors. In a Thursday Twitter thread, he outlined his plan to audit the election in key states and launched a GoFundMe page which is currently under review (“Getting nuked still a possibility,” he says).

After $100K was quickly raised, however, Braynard bumped the goal to to $250,000, with which he will establish “call centers that will run down any and all inactive/less active or moved voters who were marked as casting ballots,” adding “We’ll then get any who said they didn’t cast a ballot to sign an affidavits, and it all goes to law enforcement and the media.”

Unfortunately, GoFundMe is currently holding the money hostage.

the National Change of Address Database.

Matches of the ABS/EV voters against the SSDI/NCOA list would indicate fraud.

However, I’ve had zero luck either penetrating the Trump campaign or the RNC, or otherwise getting the support needed to run this analysis. I can do it on 2/4 — Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) November 5, 2020

Anyway, hit the ‘retweet’ button. Maybe someone who can help with this will see it and reach out to me. 4/4 — Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) November 5, 2020

Yet one more note: Discovering just a *few* matches to the Death List would indicate a much bigger problem as ABS/EV requests of dead voters would be incidental to a larger fraud operation. — Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) November 5, 2020

As of this writing, Braynard’s GoFundMe is up to just under $170,000. And in a Friday update, he says he’s been in touch with the Trump campaign (“but nothing more to say on that now”), has vendors lined up for Social Security and the Change of Address data, and is “Tracking down source data on Early Voters/ABS [absentee ballots]“

Update: GoFundMe is still holding the money hostage:

Read more at: ZeroHedge.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

