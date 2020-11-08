https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/525012-gop-senator-hedges-on-acknowledging-biden-win-its-time-for-the

Sen. Roy BluntRoy Dean BluntElection scrambles prospects for next COVID-19 relief bill On The Money: Battle lines form over coronavirus fight in lame duck | Economy adds 638K jobs in October, unemployment drops to 6.9 percent Pelosi: Biden has ‘tremendous mandate’ to push Democratic agenda MORE (R-Mo.) on Sunday did not acknowledge President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenMary Trump celebrates Biden-Harris victory: ‘To America. Thanks, guys’ Biden gives shoutout to Black Americans in victory speech: ‘You always have my back, and I’ll have yours’ Biden vows to heal divided nation MORE’s victory, saying instead that it was “time for the president’s lawyers to present the facts” if they had any evidence of wrongdoing.

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos George Robert StephanopoulosABC, CBS, NBC preempt regular programming for second night of election coverage Chris Wallace condemns Trump claims that he won the election MSNBC, ABC cut away to fact-check Trump remarks MORE noted that Blunt’s GOP colleagues, Sens. Mitt Romney Willard (Mitt) Mitt RomneyHogan congratulates Biden, Harris on election victory: ‘Everyone should want our president to succeed’ Biden must do better than Trump’s tariffs in challenging China on intellectual property Sunday shows preview: Joe Biden wins the 2020 election MORE (R-Utah) and Lisa Murkowski Lisa Ann MurkowskiRick Scott running to chair Senate GOP campaign arm Alaska Senate race sees cash surge in final stretch Bitter fight over Barrett fuels calls to nix filibuster, expand court MORE (R-Ak.), congratulated Biden after the former vice president was declared the winner on Saturday. “Joe Biden has won this election. Why can’t you acknowledge it?” Stephanopoulos asked Blunt.

“It’s time for the president’s lawyers to present the facts and it’s time for those facts to speak for themselves,” Blunt responded.

“I think that happens pretty quickly,” Blunt added, in reference to certifying the electoral results. “Almost every state within 7-10 days of the election goes through that entire canvas, there are always some changes, seems unlikely that any changes could be big enough to make a difference but this is a close election, we need to acknowledge that.”

“I thought that Vice President Biden did a great job last night talking about where the country wants to head and one way to do that is to finish that election the way it deserves to be finished,” he added.

.@GStephanopoulos: “Joe Biden has won this election. Why can’t you acknowledge it?” “It’s time for the president’s lawyers to present the facts and it’s time for those facts to speak for themselves,” GOP Sen. Roy Blunt as Trump pushes unfounded claims. https://t.co/aN8iz2wqRa pic.twitter.com/0M2GjD3Ak0 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) November 8, 2020

While the president’s legal team and Trump himself have repeatedly alleged widespread voter fraud, they have provided no evidence.

Blunt, who will co-chair the inauguration committee, told Stephanopoulos on Sunday that he anticipates a “normal” ceremony, despite the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re planning for a normal inauguration… we’re moving forward anticipating an outside full-scale inauguration,” he said. “It’s easier to scale back than to scale up.”

