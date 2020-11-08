https://babylonbee.com/news/here-are-some-of-bidens-anticipated-cabinet-picks/

Biden insiders have contacted the Babylon Bee to reveal some of his top cabinet picks. Wow! They must really like us. Take a look at the list below for a revealing look at the next administration.

AOC – Secretary of Math

Jeb Bush – Secretary of Energy

Hunter Biden – Secretary of Treasury

Pete Buttigieg – Secretary of Gay Stuff

Nikole Hannah-Jones – Secretary of Education

Ibram X. Kendi – Secretary of Re-Segregation

Rachael Maddow – Secretary of Defense

CNN President Jeff Zucker – Secretary of Ending The Pandemic

Keith Olbermann – Secretary of Mental Health

Chinese President Xi Jinping – U.S. Trade Representative

Jane Fonda – Secretary of Veterans Affairs

Petro Poroshenko – Secretary of… not sure yet but we’ll get him in somewhere

Don Lemon – Director of National Intelligence

Any female of color – Secretary of Diversity

Bernie Sanders – Secretary of Labor

Carole Baskins – Secretary of Health and Human Services

Elizabeth Warren – Director of Bureau of Indian Affairs, duh

Gavin Newsom – Secretary of Transportation

Trump – Secretary of Nicknaming Stuff

Bob Brown – Secretary of White House Handicap Accessibility

Dale Smith – Secretary of White House Maintenance and Telling the President Whatever Those Flyover State People Are Up To

Amber Carter, R.N. – Secretary of Reminding Biden What His Name Is

Chef Gordon Ramsay – Secretary of Crushing Up Meds Into Biden’s Applesauce

This list, according to experts, is entirely plausible. We hope you’ve enjoyed this super exclusive peek into Joe Biden’s administration!

