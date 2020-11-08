https://noqreport.com/2020/11/08/heres-how-it-all-went-down-and-why-im-still-supremely-confident-trump-wins-in-the-end/

Let’s get something out of the way immediately. What follows is a description of how events went down on election night and shortly thereafter based on everything we’ve seen so far. Those who read it who have been paying attention to dozens of credible reports of voter fraud across the nation will hopefully enjoy my attempt to put it all together. Those who do not believe there was significant voter fraud, whether they’re Democrats or surrendering Republicans, will reply with “show me the proof” or “this is all just speculation.”

It is, indeed, speculation, but speculation based on unambiguous facts tempered with common sense analysis. To those saying, “show me the proof,” I’ll assume you’ve been willfully sticking your head in the sand for five days because the proof is ubiquitous except on mainstream media. To those saying, “this is all just speculation,” I’d say that anything you choose to believe without seeing it with your own eyes is just speculation. How many of you swore by Russian collusion speculation for two years or longer?

The key to understanding what went down on election night and since rests in knowing that all of the players were working in unison. Democrats, many election officials, those operating the technology behind the election, the “Deep State,” Big Tech, and mainstream media were all aware of their portion of the plan. This knowledge was compartmentalized, of course. “Do this and we’ll take care of the rest,” they told everyone.

Below is a thread I posted on Twitter with the overview of what happened. I’ve cleaned it up first (the thread was impromptu and unfortunately had typos), then below I’ll break down each component of the individual Tweets:

Questions have come in about why I am so sure President Trump is going to win reelection when all is said and done. No, it’s definitely not wishful thinking. I’m a skeptic at heart and I hate being wrong.

We are witnessing a multi-stage, long-planned coup attempt. Period. This isn’t about Democrats cheating for a competitive advantage or any other ways of cherry-coating it. This is insurrection. It’s a coup. When the truth comes out, they cannot be let off the hook.

What Democrats didn’t expect is that their candidate would be obliterated in the actual lawful voting. They knew Joe Biden couldn’t beat President Trump but they had no idea it was going to be a blowout. Their initial cheating was insufficient, so they had to overextend.

My continued confidence in the President’s reelection chances is based on the left’s underestimation of his popularity. He received over 70 million LEGAL votes. I’d estimate Biden’s at around 60 million. I’m being generous. That means to win, they had to manufacture millions.

Democrats were prepared to manufacture a lot of votes through traditional voter fraud, ballot harvesting, mail-in ballot commandeering, mail-worker operatives, and plain old vote-counter operatives. It wasn’t even close, as they quickly learned through reports from the field.

When Florida fell, they panicked. They contacted their people at Fox News and the other networks and told them to hold off on calling it despite an unambiguous landslide. They had to see if they could manufacture enough to flip it. When they couldn’t, they abandoned it.

Their panic prompted them to turn to other states. Looking at the map, they considered Ohio but it was too challenging. They turned to Minnesota, Michigan, Georgia, North Carolina, and Wisconsin. Then, they turned on their fail-safe: The Hammer and Scorecard.

You may be wondering about Pennsylvania. That was their plan-c. If all else failed, they’d stick their necks all the way out and manipulate Pennsylvania knowing it would be the latest state to report. Their goal was to win before Pennsylvania. No need to cut it close.

The reason I’m so sure President Trump is going to win in the end is because Democrats were forced to be so sloppy with their fraud attempts that they made a multitude of mistakes. They just weren’t expecting to have to contend with a Trump landslide.

The biggest threat during this election was for Trump supporters to underestimate the desperation from the left. As much as many of us tried, it turns out we definitely did underestimate how far Democrats were willing to go. I thought I was resting a bit on the fringe when I started ringing alarm bells before the election about “The Hammer” and “Scorecard,” but as it turned out I wasn’t being aggressive enough.

Thankfully, I’m confident that the extreme measures the left deployed in order to steal this election left them exposed. They’re vulnerable to the truth coming out, especially in open court. I’ll get into more of that shortly. First, let’s move on to the next two Tweets in the thread.

What Democrats didn’t expect is that their candidate would be obliterated in the actual lawful voting. They knew Joe Biden couldn’t beat President Trump but they had no idea it was going to be a blowout. Their initial cheating was insufficient, so they had to overextend. — JD #NotPanicking Rucker (@JDRucker) November 8, 2020

Democrats believed that it would be a closer vote than it was, so they moved up some of their plans to commit voter fraud. They were actually confident they’d win in an Electoral College landslide through standard voter fraud until early voting wasn’t going the way they expected. Then, the Hunter Biden story broke and they panicked. Their plans, which have been in place for months if not years, were starting to fall apart.

But they had bigger plans working behind the scenes. They had a fail-safe they knew they could deploy if necessary. Meanwhile, the final two weeks before the election they extended their initial plans to try to make up for the lack of popularity of their candidate and the growing popularity of the President.

Democrats were prepared to manufacture a lot of votes through traditional voter fraud, ballot harvesting, mail-in ballot commandeering, mail-worker operatives, and plain old vote counter operatives. It wasn’t even close, as they quickly learned through reports from he field. — JD #NotPanicking Rucker (@JDRucker) November 8, 2020

Democrats really thought based on their internal final polling that they were going to be close enough in states like Florida and Ohio that they wouldn’t have to cheat much more than they already had. They were blindsided by early results. As prepared as they had been for months, this turn of events still took them by surprise.

Their panic prompted them to turn to other states. Looking at the map, they considered Ohio but it was too challenging. They turned to Minnesota, Michigan, Georgia, North Carolina, and Wisconsin. Then, they turned on their fail-safe: The Hammer and Scorecard. — JD #NotPanicking Rucker (@JDRucker) November 8, 2020

Most of you remember the oddity that Fox News and other networks were unwilling to call Florida despite it seeming to be impossible for Biden to win. This was on orders from the left. Of that I’m certain. They told them to go ahead and call Virginia because they had already launched their backup plans (a point I forgot to mention in the Twitter thread) and to hold off on Florida while they determined if they could steal it with “The Hammer” and “Scorecard.”

The numbers were just too great for them to take Florida, so they launched their secret weapon, their fail-safe, on Minnesota, Michigan, Georgia, North Carolina, and Wisconsin.

The reason I’m so sure President Trump is going to win in the end is because Democrats were forced to be so sloppy with their fraud attempts that they made a multitude of mistake. They just weren’t expecting to have to contend with a Trump landslide. — JD #NotPanicking Rucker (@JDRucker) November 8, 2020

It was smart for the President and others to focus on Pennsylvania. They likely caught wind of the shenanigans ahead of time and figured they could shine the spotlight on Pennsylvania as the state where the cheating could be most easily caught and/or prevented. Democrats knew this. Whether or not they deployed their secret weapon there can be examined when the final vote tally comes in, but they weren’t going to take their chances either way. They wanted a win before Pennsylvania results were revealed.

One question that continues to come in is whether or not there’s enough out there for the President’s army of attorneys to make a difference in the courts. I believe there is. We can usually tell the difference between false bravado and actual confidence in spokespersons. Watching people like Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, and Rudy Giuliani describe what they know gives me hope that their confidence is real.

Others have asked about the role of the Department of Justice. It’s nil. What they end up doing with the information that comes out after the fact will be great fodder to see if anyone will go to jail over all of this, but I have my doubts. It doesn’t matter, though. The DoJ is irrelevant in the lawsuits the Trump team is putting forth. If they file criminal charges later, that’s great. I’m not holding my breath.

Then, there’s the question of the judiciary. It’s funny because there seems to be more concern about the lower courts than the Supreme Court. After all, we have a 5-4 advantage, right? By “advantage,” it’s to say we have five originalists or partial-originalists in the Supreme Court. But the concern for me is this: Will they see enough evidence in order to take the unprecedented step of acting against the “accepted” results of a presidential election.

The burden on the Trump team is great because for SCOTUS to act, it needs to be crystal clear. They will not throw out hundreds of thousands of votes unless it’s (1) beyond a very reasonable doubt that they are fraudulent, and (2) it will have an impact on the end result. It’s imperative that Trump’s team present their cases strategically; one false move and it could prevent wholesale action on the part of the Supreme Court. Think of it like instant replay in football. The ruling on the field stands unless there’s clear evidence on video that the call was wrong. The Supreme Court will only act if the evidence leaves no room for doubt.

I hope all of that clears some of this whole convoluted mess up.

It is our duty as Americans to defend the Constitution. What we’re seeing is an attack on it and the entire nation. This is clear prima facie and only gets more obvious the further we dig. Stay hopeful. Pray. Trump and America will prevail in the end.

