https://redstate.com/shipwreckedcrew/2020/11/08/historic-runoff-for-two-senate-seats-in-georgia-likely-to-determine-direction-of-country-n276872
About The Author
Related Posts
Mark Levin Reminds Dr. Fauci That He DID Praise the Trump Administration's Coronavirus Response
October 12, 2020
UHaul Spotted Dropping Off Shields and Riot Supplies in Louisville Linked To Soros Funded Group
September 23, 2020
The ratings for last night’s debate are IN and Trump is extremely happy with them…
September 30, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy