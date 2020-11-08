https://conservativefiringline.com/hollywood-hatemonger-john-cusack-thirty-percent-of-americans-are-nazis-republicans-are-a-deathkkkult/

Liberalism, as I’ve repeatedly stated since 2011, is an ideology of insane, bloodthirsty rage and hate. Consider, for example, John Cusack, who clearly exemplifies the typical low-information Hollywood hatemonger.

On Saturday night, the unhinged hatemonger went on a Twitter tirade in which he declared, among many other things, that 30 percent of Americans are Nazis. Gee, wonder which 30 percent that might be?

Here’s a sampling of his unhinged hatred as posted by Breitbart:

It’s Just starting to hit – the symbolic power – of replacing a nazi – with a woman of color on the ticket – is massive historic repudiation of trumpism — John Cusack (@johncusack) November 8, 2020

Rudy ghouliani

Deathkkult pimp Pompeo

Nazi Miller

Clown Kuschner

Criminal Pense

Lawless gangster Billy Barr

Lawyer the fuck up –

Trump? You will spend the rest of your life trying to stay out of jail felony charges wil be dropped on yr ass – 1st day of yr exile — John Cusack (@johncusack) November 7, 2020

If Republicans enable a nazi – that makes them – what –

A fucking deathkkkult “@markjmeier: @johncusack He didn’t say to reconcile with nazis. Just Republicans.” — John Cusack (@johncusack) November 8, 2020

I know why Biden is preaching reconciliation

But 30 % of country that

Are nazi – are enemies — John Cusack (@johncusack) November 8, 2020

Breitbart added:

In July, Cusack joined rioters in embattled Portland in a show of support, while calling federal agents sent to restore order “stormtroopers.” “Straight up stormtroopers – secret police – fascism,” Cusack said, posting a video of law enforcement officials in the streets. “Storm troopers – Barr’s secret police maybe ice border people – prison guards – who knows – soooo…no prisons or borders in Portland, bill – go to jail.” Cusack portrayed violence that had gripped the city as part of President Trump’s supposed plan to create mass unrest in a major American city so he could “illegally hold power.” Cusack himself has been accused of racism after sharing an antisemitic cartoon and quote last year and, after a backlash, even attempting to defend it.

In 2018, he called for a coup against the president, calling him a “disease” that must be “eradicated” by any means.

CELEBRITY FASCIST

A disease to be eradicated by any means, an ultra-corrupted state of mind : the fascist believes money & status will always allow him to get away with being an asshole and a criminal. And thus children get locked up in kennels at wall mart –

Hit the streets — John Cusack (@johncusack) June 6, 2018

That sounds like a death threat to us. But wait, there’s more.

In 2017, he posted this:

Cusack is a bloodthirsty hatemonger who got rich off the backs of hard-working Americans — the very same Americans he clearly hates. Perhaps it’s time patriotic Americans take note of who their entertainment dollars are enriching.

On top of that, he’s a coward. We went to his timeline to see what kind of response he got, and wouldn’t you know it — we’re blocked. Obviously Cusack can dish it out, but he’s too much of a coward to take any criticism. Sounds like your typical bully to me…

In the meantime, Cusack should get some serious professional help. Or a puppy.

