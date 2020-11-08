https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/rick-moran/2020/11/08/how-far-should-the-republican-senate-go-in-supporting-bidens-agenda-n1131473

The calls for Donald Trump to accept his election defeat grow louder with each passing hour. But Trump still has some legal cards to play and we shouldn’t expect him to concede until every pathway to victory has been blocked — no matter how dubious his claims.

But there are calls for Republicans to submit on all fronts — bow to Biden’s triumph and, “for the good of the country,” swear fealty to the new president by giving him what he wants in Congress.

Biden will have no trouble getting most of his agenda items through the House, but what about the Senate? Republicans probably won’t know if they’ve maintained their Senate majority until the two Senate races in Georgia that are headed to a January 5 runoff have been decided.

Regardless, the call is going up by Democrats for the GOP to sit down, shut up, and support Biden’s agenda in the Senate.

Fox News:

Biden transition team member Pete Buttigieg said Sunday that even if they win enough races to maintain control of the Senate, Republicans would be opposing the will of the American people if they stand in the way of President-elect Joe Biden‘s agenda. In an appearance on “Fox News Sunday,” Buttigieg admitted that the federal government has – “for better or for worse” – a system of checks and balances where Senate leadership could “disagree with a majority of the American people.” He said that if a Republican Senate used their power to place a check on a Democratic White House, they would be holding back what the people want.

The problem with Buttigieg’s wishful thinking is that he fails to mention how many people voted against Donald Trump, but not for Biden’s agenda. It appears that the anti-Trump vote was significant and far outstripped the pro-Biden vote. Besides, maybe old Pete should ask his former constituents in Indiana how they feel about Biden’s agenda? Trump trounced Biden by more than a half-million votes in the Hoosier state.

“At the end of the day the thing we have going for us is the American people are with us,” Buttigieg said, claiming that the Senate would be run by “minority rule” if Republicans block Democrat initiatives such as tax hikes and a public health care option.” He said it’s up to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. “Mitch McConnell’s going to have a decision to make. Is his purpose in Washington to defy the American people who, along with the president and the House of Representatives, will believe in expanding and not taking away health care,” Buttigieg said, “whether he wants to help move this country forward and influence progress or whether he wants to stop progress.”

Buttigieg is one of those Democrats who thinks that if he says the American people are behind Joe Biden and his radical agenda often enough, it will magically come true. Alas, Buttigieg is whistling past the graveyard. Republican senators are under no pressure whatsoever from the homefolk to cave to the Democrats on Biden’s radical agenda. In fact, most of them believe their job over the next four years is to place as many obstructions in front of President Biden as Democrats placed in front of Donald Trump.

These days in politics, what goes around comes around.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

