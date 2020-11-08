https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/huge-breaking-news-georgia-132000-ballots-fulton-county-georgia-identified-likely-ineligible/

Kyle Becker and People’s Pundit on Twitter announced moments ago that 132,000 ballots in Fulton Country Georgia are likely ineligible.

GEORGIA.

132,000 “Change of Address” RED FLAGS in Fulton County, GA. These votes are “highly likely ineligible to vote and have moved,” per source.

Biden leads Georgia by 10K votes as of last update.

It’s enough to be a *gamechanger.* 🚨🚨🔽https://t.co/J2X7VoEFkR

— Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 8, 2020