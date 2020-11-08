https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/i-see-dead-people-voting/
I see dead people voting👀
Look no further than PA’s own records 🧟♂️🧟 pic.twitter.com/dEOvzgwMu1
— Philly GOP (@PhillyGOP) November 6, 2020
‘At least 21,000 dead people on Pennsylvania voter rolls’…
Very fishy numbers from Virginia…
Trump: 257k
GOP candidate: 255k
Difference: 2k
Biden: 277k
DEM candidate: 181k
Difference: 96k
So Trump got 2k more than his congressman and Biden got almost 100k? Of course there may be some difference, but this doesn’t seems normal. Biden’s numbers look fraudulent.
— Apenas um brasileiro (@justabr) November 6, 2020