Longtime “Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek, 80, passed away in his home on Sunday morning following a battle with stage four pancreatic cancer.

“Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends,” the show’s official Twitter account shared. “Thank you, Alex.”

Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex. pic.twitter.com/Yk2a90CHIM — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 8, 2020

Trebek, the host of “Jeopardy!” since 1984, first announced his cancer diagnosis to the world in early 2019.

“Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working,” he said in a video message. “And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.”

“Truth told, I have to! Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host Jeopardy! for three more years!” he joked.

Following his initial announcement, Trebek continued to be transparent with fans about his battle, sharing the hardships the disease brought upon him and how he had undergone multiple rounds of chemotherapy. Trebek, however, remained optimistic, saying he would continue to fulfill his duties to the show for as long as he could.

While Trebek first began his career in his home country of Canada, hosting various game shows, he first made his debut on the iconic American quiz show more than 35 years ago.

His time on “Jeopardy!” not only touched the lives of millions of Americans who would tune in to to see him quizzing contestants and joking with the audience but also gave him five daytime Emmy Awards as well as a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

The game show also said that episodes filed previously with Trebek “will continue to air through Dec. 25.”

Here are some of Trebek’s most iconic moments.



















